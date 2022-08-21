Singapore set to decriminalise gay sex

KUALA LAMPUR: Singapore announced on Sunday it will decriminalise sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state’s traditional norms and its definition of marriage.

During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the “right thing to do now” as most Singaporeans will now accept it.

He said the government will amend the Constitution to ensure that there can be no constitutional challenge to allow same-sex marriage.