Japan PM Kishida infected with Covid, recuperating: Govt

Kishida, just returned from week-long vacation, was due to restart work on Monday.
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with Covid-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

