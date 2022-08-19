World

Putin, Xi Jinping to attend G20 Summit in Bali: Indonesian Prez

This high-level visit comes amid heightened tensions between the West and the duo of Russia and China. China and US have been engaged in conflict on a number of issues including trade, human rights and Taiwan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi JinpingANI
ANI

BALI: Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will visit the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

"Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come," Widodo told the Bloomberg news agency.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has significantly increased fissures between the US-led western bloc and Moscow.

