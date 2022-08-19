Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif desires peaceful ties with India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his country desired peaceful ties with India including "a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions."

He made the remarks during a meeting with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who had called on him in Islamabad, reported The Express Tribune.

"A just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is indispensable for peace and stability in the region," said PM Shehbaz. He stressed that the international community has to play a facilitative role in this regard, as it is essential for durable peace in South Asia, reported The Express Tribune.

Sharif's statement comes after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan commended India for its independent foreign policy as he slammed western countries for being critical of India for buying Russian oil. Since his ouster from power in April, Imran Khan has decried a US-led foreign conspiracy against him.

While criticizing the Joe Biden administration, Imran Khan on many occasions lauded India for not giving in to the demand of the West and continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US.

During a huge gathering in Lahore last week, Imran Khan's PTI party played out a video clip of India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar from the Bratislava Forum, held in June, where the Indian minister said that New Delhi will do what is best for their people.