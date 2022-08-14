'11 Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan's median line'

TAIPEI: Eleven Chinese military aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line or entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, as Beijing continues military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.

China is continuing its military activity near Taiwan, though on a much smaller scale compared with last week.

Taiwan's government says that as the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's Communist Party, which established the People's Republic of China in Beijing.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control.