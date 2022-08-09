Trump flushed ripped-up papers down toilet: Report

WASHINGTON: New photos on the internet revealed that former US President Donald Trump appeared to have flushed ripped-up government documents down the toilet.

New York Times' reporter Maggie Haberman obtained the document dump photos for "Confidence Man", her forthcoming book on the Trump White House, reports dpa news agency.

Despite Trump's denials, the photos show scraps of paper in two toilet bowls with his distinctive handwriting on them.

"Some (Trump) aides were aware of the habit, which he engaged in repeatedly," Haberman told Axios, which published the incriminating pictures.

"It was an extension of Trump's term-long habit of ripping up documents that were supposed to be preserved."

According to the report, one of the photos is of a toilet in the White House while another is from a foreign trip.

It's impossible to tell the subject of the destroyed documents. But the name "Stefanik", apparently a reference to upstate Representative Elise Stefanik, is legible on one piece of paper.