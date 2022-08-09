Taiwan FM says China drills part of a game-plan for invasion

"It is conducting large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyberattacks, disinformation, and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan.

"After the drills conclude, China may try to routinise its action in an attempt to wreck the long-term status quo across the Taiwan Strait," Wu said.

Such moves threatened regional security and provided "a clear image of China's geostrategic ambitions beyond Taiwan", Wu said, urging greater international support to stop China effectively controlling the strait.

A Pentagon official said on Monday that Washington was sticking to its assessment that China would not try to invade Taiwan for the next two years. read more

Wu spoke as military tensions simmer after the scheduled end on Sunday of four days of the largest-ever Chinese exercises surrounding the island - drills that included ballistic missile launches and simulated sea and air attacks in the skies and seas surrounding Taiwan.

China's Eastern Theatre Command announced on Monday that it would conduct fresh joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations - confirming the fears of some security analysts and diplomats that Beijing would keep up the pressure on Taiwan's defences.

A person familiar with security planning in the areas around Taiwan described to Reuters on Tuesday a continuing "standoff" around the median line involving about 10 warships each from China and Taiwan.

"China continued to try to press in to the median line," the person said. "Taiwan forces there have been trying to keep the international waterways open."

As Pelosi left the region last Friday, China also ditched some lines of communication with the United States, including theatre level military talks and discussions on climate change.

Taiwan started its own long-scheduled drills on Tuesday, firing howitzer artillery out to sea in the southern county of Pingtung.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first public comments on the issue since Pelosi's visit, said on Monday he was concerned about China's actions in the region but he was not worried about Taiwan. read more

"I'm concerned they are moving as much as they are," Biden told reporters in Delaware, referring to China. "But I don't think they're going to do anything more than they are."

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl also said the U.S. military would continue to carry out voyages through the Taiwan Strait in the coming weeks.

China has never ruled out taking Taiwan by force and on Monday Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China was conducting normal military exercises "in our waters" in an open, transparent and professional way, adding Taiwan was part of China.

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.