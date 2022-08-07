World

Cholera outbreak in Afghan province kills 12

"A total of 18,000 people have been affected by cholera due to using polluted water and poor access to health services," Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying to reporters.
Representative image
IANS

KABUL: A cholera outbreak in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province since June has killed so far killed at least 12 people, with 18,000 cases being reported, a health official said.

Local authorities with the financial support from the Unicef have established five response teams in dealing with the health emergency in the province, the official added.

Afghanistan
UNICEF
Health Emergency
Cholera Outbreak
Cholera

