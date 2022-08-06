Chinese ship to dock in Lanka port only for refuelling: Min

COLOMBO: A high-tech Chinese research ship, which is expected to dock at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port next week is only seeking “refuelling and replenishment” facilities and Colombo will not do anything to harm the good understanding and trust existing with New Delhi, a senior minister has said.

The Chinese space and satellite tracking research vessel ‘Yuan Wang 5’ is visiting Hambantota Port from August 11 to 17. India’s Defence and Security establishment has said it would closely follow the planned visit of the Chinese ship. It is understood that India has already apprised Sri Lanka about its concerns over the proposed visit of the Chinese vessel to the Hambantota port. According to a media report here, Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry has told the Chinese embassy in Colombo not to proceed with the visit of the research vessel until further consultations are held on the issue. However, there is no official confirmation about it. In Colombo, Bandula Gunawardena, the Cabinet spokesman and Minister of Information, on Friday said the purpose of the Chinese ship was “only refuelling and replenishing other facilities and provisions,” according to the Daily Mirror. “China and India have always helped Sri Lanka as true friends. Therefore, Sri Lanka would not do anything to harm the good understanding and trust existing between the two countries,” he said.