'War at any moment:' China's new strategy against Taiwan

Pelosi's visit fuelled tensions between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, after which China announced military exercises in Taiwan's sea.
A Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China’s closest points to TaiwanAFP
CHENNAI: Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that the Chinese military launched a total of 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan's northern, southern and eastern coasts.

Taiwan adopted an asymmetric warfare system to deal with China known as the "porcupine strategy". The objective is to make the attack as difficult and costly as possible for the enemy.

Taiwan has acquired and stockpiled anti-aircraft, anti-artillery and anti-ship weapons and ammunition, which includes drones and low-cost warships such as the Mobile Coastal Defense Cruise Missile (CDCM). They have the ability to destroy China's expensive naval vessels and naval equipment.

