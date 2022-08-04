World

Taiwan's Tsai: We will not provoke but will defend ourselves

China fired missiles near Taiwan waters, a day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wenReuters
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan will not provoke conflicts but will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, responding to Chinese military drills near the island.

China fired missiles near Taiwan waters, a day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Russia
Taiwan
Tsai Ing-wen
Russia Taiwan war
Chinese military drills

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in