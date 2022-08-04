Taiwan's Tsai: We will not provoke but will defend ourselves

TAIPEI: Taiwan will not provoke conflicts but will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday, responding to Chinese military drills near the island.
China fired missiles near Taiwan waters, a day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.
