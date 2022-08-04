World

Taiwan says fired flares to drive away drones above Kinmen

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A man looks through a pair of binoculars in Xiamen, across Taiwan's Kinmen Islands on August 3, 2022
A man looks through a pair of binoculars in Xiamen, across Taiwan's Kinmen Islands on August 3, 2022AFP
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry said troops fired flares late on Thursday to drive away four drones that flew above the area of its Kinmen islands, which are just off the southeastern coast of China.

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

China
Taiwan
China Taiwan war
Taiwan's Defence Ministry

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in