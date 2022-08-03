Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will have serious implications: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:Lending its support to its all-weather ally China, Pakistan on Wednesday said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will have "serious implications" for regional peace and stability.

Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday night disregarding China's stern warnings. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. After Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement, saying that her visit is a "serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques".

China claims Taiwan as part of the mainland and vows to integrate what it calls the rebel province even by force.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan "is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability .