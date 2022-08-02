World

6 injured in Washington D.C. shooting

Six people were injured, including several in critical condition, in a shooting in Washington D.C., authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Representative image
IANS

WASHINGTON: Six people were injured, including several in critical condition, in a shooting in Washington D.C., authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen tweeted the shooting occurred at "1515 F St in Azeeze Bates" late Monday night, reports Xinhua news agency

Devastating gun violence for the community tonight," Allen said in a tweet.

"Mass shooting -- 6 injured, several critical."

Police are expected to provide updates shortly.

The US has witnessed at least 385 mass shootings so far this year, according to the latest data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive.

