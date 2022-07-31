U.S House Speaker Pelosi to visit Asia, no mention of Taiwan

BEIJING: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit four Asian countries from Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan," her office said in a press release.

"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership, and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."