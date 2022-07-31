59 dead in Iran flash floods

TEHRAN: At least 59 people have died so far in the recent flash floods across Iran, an official from Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said.

Yaqub Soleimani, secretary general of the IRCS, told the media that 30 other people are still missing in the floods that started last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 60 cities and 516 villages, as well as 85 connecting roads, have been affected by the recent floods, Soleimani was quoted as saying.

So far, 1,332 people have been transferred to safe places, 5,215 others are receiving accommodation, and 944 houses have been evacuated, he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi hasordered the ministers, heads of organisations and governor-generals across the country to mobilize all their facilities to manage the possible floods.