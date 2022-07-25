Musk denies 'romantic' affair with Google co-founder Brin's wife

WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk said late on Sunday on Twitter that he and Google co-founder Sergey Brin remain friends and denied a report that he had been involved in an affair with Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan.

Musk's tweets came after a Wall Street Journal report that cited unidentified sources saying he had engaged in a brief affair with Shanahan.

The paper said the affair prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship.

Dismissing the report, Musk tweeted, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."