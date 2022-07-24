Shooting incident reported in Philippines university campus

MANILA: A shooting incident reportedly occurred at a university campus in the Philippines on Sunday, according to the local media.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) confirmed that the shooting took place at 2.55 p.m. at the gate of Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to attend the law school's graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The campus is "currently on lockdown", the university said.

The Philippine National Police are already on site to search for the active shooter.

Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Gesmundo was "in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back".