Pakistan reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 679 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, media reported said citing the country's Ministry of Health on Friday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,549,073 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to data released by the ministry. A total of 30,462 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with seven more deaths over the last 24 hours, reported Xinhua. On Thursday, 23,035 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 2.95 per cent. There are 166 patients who are in critical condition.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Experts said that the two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. They said that these variants have escape mutations that are giving them an edge. Experts also said that the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVID-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people, Geo News reported.

Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus, experts advocated mask-wearing indoors in cities reporting cases that constitute over 5 per cent positivity. They also stressed vigilant watch through good surveillance and testing, vaccination with emphasis on boosters and communication about rising risk, especially in urban settings.