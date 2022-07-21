Ranil Wickremesinghe: From PM to Prez in Lanka's troubled times

COLOMBO: Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned politician who was appointed as the Prime Minister in May to deal with Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades, faces new challenges to fix a collapsed economy, end political turmoil and unite the deeply divided country in his new role as President.

The 73-year-old a lawyer-turned politician, who is believed to be close to India and its leaders, was appointed as the 26th prime minister of Sri Lanka in May by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amidst the worst economic crisis in the country.

His appointment took place nearly two years after his United National Party (UNP) was routed and failed to win a single seat in the general election held in August 2020.

His appointment filled the void of a leadership as Sri Lanka was without a government following the ouster of Gotabaya's elder brother and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after violent protests following an attack on the anti-government protesters by his supporters.