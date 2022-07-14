Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential: US

COLOMBO: Amid the unrest in Sri Lanka, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has urged for the peaceful transfer of power within the country's constitutional framework and said that the US condemns all violence and calls for the rule of law to be upheld in the crisis-hit island nation.

"We condemn all violence and call for the rule of law to be upheld," she said in a tweet, stressing that a peaceful transfer of power within SL's democratic and constitutional framework is essential so the people's demands for accountability, transparency, democratic governance and a better future can be realized.

Julie Chung also requested parties to work together to bring economic and political stability in Sri Lanka.