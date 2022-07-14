World

Important to address SL conflict, protestors' grievances: UN Chief

On Wednesday, a sea of protesters gathered outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators.
UN Chief Antonio Guterres
PTI

NEW YORK: As Sri Lanka crisis deepened, UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it is important to address root causes of the conflict and protesters' grievances.

Taking to twitter, the UN chief said, "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root casues of the conflict and protesters' grievances are addressed.

"I urge all party members to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition."

Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential: US

On Wednesday, a sea of protesters gathered outside Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators.

Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country, had appointed Wickremesinghe as Sri Lanka's interim President.

