Important to address SL conflict, protestors' grievances: UN Chief

NEW YORK: As Sri Lanka crisis deepened, UN Chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday said it is important to address root causes of the conflict and protesters' grievances.

Taking to twitter, the UN chief said, "I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root casues of the conflict and protesters' grievances are addressed.

"I urge all party members to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition."