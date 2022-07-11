Japan awards Shinzo Abe country's highest order posthumously

TOKYO: The Japanese government has decided to award former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with the country's highest order posthumously.

Abe will receive the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

The longest-serving PM of Japan will be the fourth former prime minister to receive the decoration under the postwar Constitution.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the city of Nara during his campaign speech.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet).

Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest."

Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

On Saturday, the head of police in Nara Prefecture, Kazuo Ohashi, said the potential security issues in the case of the assassination of Shinzo Abe cannot be denied.

"There is no denying that there was a security issue there," the official said in a press conference.