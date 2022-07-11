India refutes speculative reports on sending troops to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has categorically dismissed for the second time in as many months the speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, where thousands of angry protesters stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house on fire amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday announced that he will resign. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.

“The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India,” the Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

“The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated today that India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity & progress through democratic means & value...,” it said.

In its first reaction to the massive political turmoil in Colombo, India on Sunday said it stands with the Sri Lankan people in their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means, established institutions and constitutional framework.

The comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after thousands of enraged protesters stormed Rajapaksa and PM Wickremesinghe’s houses, in the culmination of months of agitation over the ongoing economic crisis.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India continues to closely follow the developments in Sri Lanka and that it is aware of the many challenges that the country and its people have been facing.