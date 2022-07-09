Protesters break into Sri Lankan PM residence, set it on fire

COLOMBO: Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister’s private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed, in the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president’s home and office.

The office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening. It’s not immediately clear if he was inside at the time of the attack.

Sri Lanka’s prime minister agreed to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a voice statement that he will resign when all parties have agreed on a new government.