90-member task force to probe Shinzo Abe's murder case

TOKYO: Police in Japan have said that a 90-member task force will be set up to investigate the murder case of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot at while addressing an election campaign rally in Nara city.

The announcement was made late Friday night by the Nara prefectural police at a press conference, reports state broadcaster NHK.

The police said that they will review the security arrangement that had been in place while Abe was delivering his speech on Friday morning near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara.