Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark grandfather's death anniversary

The latest visit marked the first time that Kim Jong-un was accompanied by participants of a particular gathering for the occasion, highlighting the recent workshop's importance.
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and the country's founder Kim Il-sung to mark the latter's 28th deaths anniversary, according to state media on Friday.

Kim Jong-un paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il-sung and the current leader's late father Kim Jong-il lie in state, on the occasion of the memorial day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without specifying when the visit was made.

Kim Il-sung, who founded North Korea in 1948, ruled the country until his death in 1994, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The North's leader was accompanied by participants of a special workshop of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) that ended on Wednesday in Pyongyang, as well as Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the WPK's Central Committee, and Ri Il-hwan, secretary of the WPK Central Committee.

The latest visit marked the first time that Kim Jong-un was accompanied by participants of a particular gathering for the occasion, highlighting the recent workshop's importance.

The five-day workshop, which was attended by Kim Jong-un, was held to establish the "monolithic leadership system" of the party's central committee in an apparent move to tighten internal discipline.

Kim Jong-un has paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on his late grandfather's death anniversary every year since he took power in 2012, with the exception of 2018.

