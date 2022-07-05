2 officers shot during 4th of July festival in Philadelphia

PHILANDELPHIA: Just hours after six people were killed in a mass shooting incident in Chicago during Fourth of July celebrations, two police officers were shot at in Philadelphia in a festival marking the American Independence Day, according to media reports.

Late Monday night, the city's office of emergency management said there was a "security incident" on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, reports Xinhua news agency.

The office urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid the area.

The officers were shot near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A manhunt is reportedly underway.

A law enforcement source told CNN that a Philadelphia Highway Patrol officer suffered a graze wound to the head and a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy suffered a gunshot injury to the shoulder.

They were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition and were evaluated in the emergency room, a hospital spokesperson told CNN.

A video of the incident doing the rounds on social media shows large crowds of people running along Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

A concert and fireworks celebrations were taking place.

Independence Day celebrations across the US had already been rattled by a shooting on Monday morning that claimed the lives of six people and wounded some 24 others at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park