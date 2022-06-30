Sikh group arrives in India with ashes of man killed in Kabul attack

NEW DELHI: Eleven Afghan Sikhs arrived in India on Thursday with the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in an attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, according to people coordinating with the Indian government for their transfer. “Eleven Afghan Sikhs arrived here on Thursday. Our team was there at the airport to receive them. Their flight landed at 1 pm and thereafter, they were taken to Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev in Tilak Nagar,” Afghan community leader Chaibal Singh told PTI.

He said the Afghan Sikhs have been provided all kinds of assistance by his team at the gurdwara.

Arrangements were made by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the transfer of the Afghan Sikhs in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Indian government.

The SGPC bore the cost of their travel. It will also give financial aid to those seeking rehabilitation in India.

The government had on June 19 granted emergency e-visas to 111 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan, hours after a terrorist group attacked the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Afghanistan, killing two people, including Sawinder Singh. Sawinder Singh ran a 'paan' shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara. His family lives in Delhi.