India’s new envoy presents credentials to Nepal President

KATHMANDU: India’s new ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava presented his credentials to the President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari at a ceremony held at President’s Office on Thursday.

Ambassador Srivastava also paid a courtesy call on Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today after presenting his credentials, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.

In his meetings, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the greetings from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the recent visit of Deuba to India and of PM Modi to Nepal had imparted renewed momentum to the bilateral relationship. He also conveyed his commitment to take forward the friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Srivastava is the 26th Ambassador of India to Nepal. He has succeeded Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who left Nepal for New Delhi in April 2022 for his assignment as Foreign Secretary.