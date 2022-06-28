Russian missile strike hits mall in Ukraine

CHENNAI: Numerous people were killed and injured on Monday when a Russian missile struck a busy shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk in the country's centre, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, claimed that at the time of the strike, more than a thousand people were present within the structure. Images from the area showed massive black smoke plumes and flames as well as rescue personnel scrambling to find victims and put out fires.

At 2:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Serhiy Kruk, the director of Ukraine's national emergency service, declared: “We continue to work at the site of the rocket attack on the shopping centre in Kremenchuk. The main tasks currently performed by rescuers are to carry out rescue operations, dismantle debris and eliminate fires. So far, 16 people have been killed and 59 injured, 25 of whom have been hospitalised.”

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy discussed the attack and referred to Russia as "the largest terrorist organisation in the world." Everyone in the globe should be aware that financing terrorists by acquiring or shipping Russian oil, keeping business relationships with Russian financial institutions, or paying taxes and duties to the Russian government, he asserted.

The regional governor, Lunin, referred to the strike as an "act of terrorism against civilians" and pointed out that there was no close military objective that Russia might have been shooting at.

The largest oil refinery in Ukraine is located at Kremenchuk, which is situated along the Dnieper River. The city serves as the Kremenchuk district's administrative hub in the Poltava oblast.