Vatican applauds Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

CHENNAI: The US Supreme Court has won praise from the Vatican for upholding life and overturning the nation's nearly 50-year position against abortion.

The Vatican also urged campaigners to recognise that being "pro-life" involves supporting other causes, such as those that endanger life, such as gun control, poverty, and soaring maternity mortality rates, according to Reuters.

Pope Francis has led the Catholic Church to view pro-life as a more comprehensive problem than only abortion, despite his earlier comparison of the act of having an abortion to "hiring a hit man."

Devout Catholic President Joe Biden referred to Friday as a "sad day" for America as the Supreme Court revealed to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to Andrea Tornielli, the editorial director for the Vatican, "Being for life, always, implies being worried if the mortality rates of women due to motherhood increase." In a media commentary on Saturday, he stated, "Being for life, always, means asking how to help women welcome new life."

The editorial director added that pro-lifers should examine their own beliefs regarding firearm ownership and safety. Being for life inevitably entails protecting it against the threat posed by firearms, which are regrettably now a primary cause of mortality for children and adolescents in the United States, he continued.