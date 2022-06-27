Japan urges people to switch off lights for 3 hrs. Know why?

CHENNAI: In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry predicted that Tokyo and eight neighbouring prefectures' extra electricity generating capacity would fall to 3.7 per cent on Monday afternoon. For a reliable power supply, it considers a 3 per cent buffer to be necessary.

In addition to "properly using air conditioning and hydration during hot hours," the government advised people to switch off needless lights for three hours starting at 15:00 hrs Tokyo time (07:00 BST).

This afternoon local time, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry anticipates "extreme" demand for electricity.

It advised turning off superfluous lights while continuing to utilise air conditioning to prevent heatstroke. Authorities have been warning of a power shortage as the temperatures climb for weeks.

While Isesaki, a city northwest of the capital, experienced a record 40.2C over the weekend, metropolitan Tokyo's temperature climbed above 35C. The temperature in June was the highest ever for Japan.

Summer in Japan officially begins in June, when daily highs are normally below 30 degrees Celsius.

Since certain nuclear power reactors' operations had to be suspended in March as a result of an earthquake in Japan's northeast, the country has had a limited supply of electricity.

In an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, authorities have also shut down a number of outdated fossil fuel plants.

A power squeeze has been caused by these problems and a rise in electrical consumption.

The Japanese government urged people and businesses to use less electricity during the summer earlier this month.