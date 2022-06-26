Olivia Rodrigo uses expletives against abortion rights ruling

WASHINGTON: Olivia Rodrigo, at the Glastonbury Festival, used her set to slam the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, in the same way, Phoebe Bridgers did at the festival a day earlier. As per Variety, Rodrigo brought out British singer Lily Allen on stage and performed the song, 'F*** You.'

"This is actually my first Glastonbury and I'm sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever. But I'm also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday," Rodrigo said. The 19-year-old singer told in an interview, "I'm devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a shit about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you."

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers, who has been outspoken about the battle over abortion rights since news of Roe v. Wade's impending overturn by the Supreme Court was first leaked earlier this year, made no bones about her feelings during her set at the Glastonbury festival in England on Friday, as per Variety. "In all honesty, (the festival) is like super surreal and fun, but I'm having like the shittiest day," she told the crowd. "Are there any Americans here? What wants to say 'F*** the Supreme Court' on three?," she shouted before leading a chant of "F*** the Supreme Court!" She concluded: "F*** that shit. F*** America. Like, f*** you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our f****** bodies," the singer said.

Also, Billie Eilish, during her headlining set on Friday, said, "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I'm just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment."