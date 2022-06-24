Biden authorises $450mn additional security assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has authorised a drawdown of up to $450 million to meet Ukraine's critical arms requirement in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced on Friday.

In a statement, the Department said this is the 13th presidential drawdown of DOD stocks.

"The US has now committed approximately $6.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including approximately $6.1 billion since the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24," Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale was quoted as saying in the statement.

The package includes four high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 36,000 rounds of 105 mm ammunition, 18 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm artillery, 1,200 grenade launchers, 2,000 machine guns, 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats, spare parts and other equipment, the Department confirmed.

The US has committed more than $8.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, the DOD added.

"As President Biden told (Ukrainian) President Zelensky when they spoke last week, the US will continue to bolster Ukraine's defenses and support its sovereignty, its territorial integrity," National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at the White House on Thursday.

"The bravery and determination of the Ukrainian armed forces, let alone their fellow citizens, continues to inspire the world and we are committed to standing with them as they fight for their freedom."