World

Bulgaria's government collapses in no-confidence vote

Opposition parties and former ruling ally ITN toppled the coalition government that took office in December in a 123-116 vote, thrusting the European Union country into a new round of political turmoil amid a war in Ukraine and surging inflation.
Bulgaria's government collapses in no-confidence vote
A general view shows the Bulgarian parliament during voting on a no-confidence motion Reuters
Reuters

SOFIA: Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's government collapsed on Wednesday in a no-confidence vote in parliament over its fiscal and economic policies, potentially setting the stage for a fresh round of elections.

Opposition parties and former ruling ally ITN toppled the coalition government that took office in December in a 123-116 vote, thrusting the European Union country into a new round of political turmoil amid a war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

Wednesday's vote meant Petkov's centrist PP party now has a second chance to propose a government to the parliament. If it fails to do so, two more attempts by other parties can be made before the president appoints a caretaker cabinet and calls snap elections.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

European Union
Bulgaria
Bulgaria's government
Kiril Petkov
ITN toppled

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in