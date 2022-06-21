World

Baloch group protests in front of UN to highlight Pak atrocities

The event which started on Monday will continue till Wednesday.
IANS

GENEVA: The Baloch Voice Association organised an exhibition cum demonstration in front of the UN Office in Geneva to highlight Pakistani atrocities.

The Baloch Voice Association organised a poster exhibition cum demonstration at Broken Chair on Monday to highlight atrocious being committed by the Pakistan establishment in terms of enforced disappearances and the all-round adverse impact of the Chinese executed and financed CPEC projects.

It will culminate with a memorandum being handed over to the Human Rights Council and various diplomatic Missions.

Pakistan
Baloch

