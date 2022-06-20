World

Saudi lifts curbs on those travelling to India

Besides India, the other countries are Ethiopia, Turkey and Vietnam, the report said.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted coronavirus-related travel restrictions on its citizens travelling to India and three other countries.

The move is based on the follow-up to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus pandemic, and what has been submitted by health authorities on the global epidemiological situation, the Saudi Press Agency reported quoting an official source at the Ministry of Interior.

