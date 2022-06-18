Egypt lifts all Covid-related entry restrictions

CARIO: Egypt has lifted all Covid-19-related entry restrictions for all travellers -- Egyptian nationals and foreigners.

The decision was made by the Supreme Committee for the Management of the Epidemiology and Health Pandemic Crisis according to the pandemic conditions in Egypt and abroad, Xinhua news agency quoted Nader Saad, a spokesperson of the cabinet, as saying.

Nearly 86.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as 4.5 million booster shots, have been provided for the people, he said.

The spokesman added that there were nearly 57.5 million doses in reserve to continue the vaccination campaign.

He said that 800 DNA reagents were distributed by the Egyptian health ministry to detect the monkeypox cases, and strict measures are taken to have veterinary quarantine for the animals coming from abroad.