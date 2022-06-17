Kim didn't damage Marilyn Monroe dress: Ripley's Museum

WASHINGTON: Kim Kardashian stirred the Internet when she donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala, but apparently, it’s been claimed that she did not cause any damage to the gown.

This contracted prior claims of Kardashian damaging the iconic dress.

A recent photo was seen floating around social media, which allegedly showed the dress before and after Kim Kardashian wooed the world with her appearance at the glamourous event. However, a rep for Ripley’s ‘Believe It or Not!’, who bought the dress for USD 4.8 million in 2016, has come to Kim’s defence, as per reports from TMZ.

The representative told TMZ, “A report written on the dress’s condition in early 2017 states, ‘a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,’ among other instances of damage.”

Clearly, the photo of the iconic dress claiming to be from ‘before’ was taken before Ripley’s even acquired the dress, TMZ reported.