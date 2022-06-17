Afghan journalist pushed to sell street food in Taliban rule

“Journalists life in Afghanistan under the Taliban. Musa Mohammadi worked for years as an anchor & reporter in different TV channels, and now has no income to feed his family. & sells street food to earn some money. Afghans suffer unprecedented poverty after the fall of the republic,” he said in his Twitter post.

As per Reuters, Afghanistan is currently experiencing a humanitarian and economic crisis. In recent months, Taliban militants have threatened media outlets, with a number of journalists, particularly women, losing their jobs.

The story of Musa Mohammadi has gone viral on the internet. It even caught the attention of Ahmadullah Wasiq, the Director-General National Radio and Television. Translating his social media post, he said, “Unemployment of Musa Mohammadi, a spokesman for a private television station, rises on social media. As a matter of fact, as the director of the National Radio and Television, I assure him that we will appoint him within the framework of the National Radio and Television. We need all Afghan professionals."

The UN rights chief has raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, stating that its people are experiencing some of "the darkest moments" in a generation. The nation’s per capita income has fallen by over a third in the last four months of 2021 making a dire national economy. "One of the poorest countries in the world has become much poorer," said Tobias Haque, World Bank Senior Country Economist for Afghanistan.