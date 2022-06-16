UAE commences Yoga Day Celebrations during Strawberry Supermoon

CHENNAI: A unique full-moon yoga session set against the backdrop of the stunning Abu Dhabi skyline was held, marking the beginning of the International Yoga Day celebrations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event, organised on Tuesday night, when the Strawberry Moon marked the lowest full moon of the year, was organised by VPS Healthcare on the helipad of its flagship facility -- Burjeel Medical City, ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

A total of 45 residents from Abu Dhabi participated in the yoga session, reported Gulf News. VPS Healthcare shared the highlights of the event, saying “On the night of the strawberry supermoon, participants got the chance to unwind with a restorative full-moon yoga session on the helipad of Burjeel Medical City”.

Indian expat Archana Gupta at the full moon yoga session said that she was glad to have taken part in that event at night, however, the strawberry moon remained hidden behind the clouds was disappointing.

Earlier in the day, the healthcare group also organised a yoga session at Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, for industrial workers.

The programme "YogaFest" is being conducted by the organisation for public across its facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah. Over 2,000 people are expected to attend the sessions and events across the three Emirates.

The daily sunrise yoga sessions throughout the week are part of the group's community health and wellness-oriented initiatives with an aim to encourage people to apply the benefits of yoga to their daily lives. Apart from its weekly yoga sessions, VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Hospitals will associate with The Indian Embassy and Abu Dhabi Sports Council to organise a mass yoga event that is expected to be attended by more than 6,000 people.

The event, to be held on June 21 -- the International Yoga Day, at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, will be one of the biggest yoga programmes organised in the UAE this year.

Well-known yoga guru and Burjeel Hospital yoga specialist Lokesh Hegde will conduct the yoga sessions for the public at VPS Healthcare facilities. "In the run-up to the International Yoga Day, we will hold sessions that will help people connect with themselves while also reinforcing better breathing and improving their flexibility," said Lokesh Hegde.