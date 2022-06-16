Still trying to get to my best: Nortje

RAJKOT: South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje said that he remains a work in progress and added that he is constantly trying to find the ‘missing ingredient’ in his bowling after coming back from a long injury lay-off.

Nortje bowled exceptionally well prior to the T20 World Cup 2021, but has not been the same bowler since being out of action for six months. “I am still not there. I am still working on it (his bowling), still trying to find one or two things. Body wise, I am still not 100 per cent, slowly building it up. I would probably rate myself from where I was at the end of the IPL last year and the start of the T20 World Cup. Still trying to get there,” said Nortje.

Nortje put in the hard yards at training ahead of the fourth T20I against India, bowling alongside Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi. When asked what is missing in his bowling, Nortje responded: “If I knew exactly what it was, I would have done it (laughs). It is going to be a minor adjustment. I generally keep it simple. I am working on something at this stage and we will see how it goes.

“It is about small margins for me and I would like to get back to where I was.” Nortje said that the injury taught him a valuable lesson. “It (the comeback phase) was hard because some of the stuff was limited. It has been a good challenge and will help in the future if there are any niggles or injuries going forward,” explained Nortje.

No update on de Kock

Quinton de Kock has not played since the series opener in Delhi due to a wrist injury but was present at the nets on Thursday, raising hopes of a return. However, Nortje did not reveal much. “I am not sure, but he is practising. Good to see he is practising.”