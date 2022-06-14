New mass grave discovered in Kiev region

KIEV: A new mass grave was discovered in Kiev region with seven bodies of civilians who were shot dead, the police said.

Following the discovery of the grave on Monday, Andrii Niebytov, Chief of the National Police of Kiev region, said the "seven civilians were tortured and then brutally shot in the head by the Russians", reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

"Many victims had their hands tied and had been shot in the knees. We are currently working to identify the people killed," he added.

The grave is near the village of Myrotske in Bucha district where Russian troops were stationed, according to the police chief.

This is the latest discovery of a mass grave after several others were found after the war began on February 24.

On April 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a massive mass grave was discovered in the Kiev region with 900 bodies in an area which was occupied by the Russian forces in March.

On April 23, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk had announced that 412 civilians killed by the Russian military had been found in mass graves in the town, about 31 km from Kiev city.

Investigators have so far found some 1,100 bodies in mass graves across the Kiev region.

At least three mass graves have also been found on the outskirts of Mariupol city, containing the bodies thousands of civilians.