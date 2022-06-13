Russia denies reports of agreement on cheaper wheat, oil with Pak

ISLAMABAD: Russian envoy to Pakistan Danila Ganich has said denied reports that the previous Imran Khan government concluded any agreement with Moscow to purchase wheat and oil at discounted rates.

After getting ousted from power, former prime minister Imran Khan has repeatedly claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was buying cheaper oil from Russia and had written a letter in this regard.

However, according to the Russian envoy, only negotiations between the Pakistani and Russian officials had been taking place under the Imran Khan-led government.

The envoy said the same talks were taking place under the Shehbaz Sharif government too.

"I confirm that no MoU has been signed on the trade of wheat and oil at cheaper prices with Pakistan," ambassador Ganich said in response to a question regarding Imran Khan's claims that Russia had offered the PTI-led government to buy its oil at cheaper rates.