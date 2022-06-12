Sri Lanka: Protest erupts outside new MP's house

Sergeant-at-arms Narendra Fernando also confirmed that Rajapaksa had met the Secretary-General of Parliament. SLPP stalwart Basil Rajapaksa said that he only initiated engagement with the International Monetary Fund but there was another group in the government against it at that time.

Basil Rajapaksa said the government should go for an IMF programme on a sound footing, according to Daily Mirror. Referring to 21st Amendment, Rajapaksa said that he opposed such an amendment of the constitution.

He further said that he is against the presidential powers being pruned to be vested with a prime minister not elected by the people. Rajapaksa said that such constitutional powers should be done with public management.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week batted for the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, saying it will curb the president's unlimited powers while enhancing the role of Parliament in governing the debt-ridden country which is also facing an unprecedented political turmoil.

With the 21st amendment, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister yearn to bring back parliament in power and said that the timing and methodology must be decided by the party leaders at all costs.

The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A which gave unlimited powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment.

Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.