Hong Kong most expensive city to live; dubious hattrick record

CHENNAI: Hong Kong has been named the most expensive city for expatriates to live in for the third consecutive year.

The cost-living-survey taken by the human capitaql firm ECA international has reported the former British territory to be the most expensive city for expatriates to live in.

Hong Kong receives this dubious distinction as the autonomous region of China went through a rigorous lockdown regime with essential goods cost soaring. The expatriates have hence chosen Dubai and Singapore as a viable alternative.

As a testimony to the cost of living in the city, a kilogram of tomato costs Rs 894, with a cup of tea costing an arm and leg priced at Rs 404.

Also to be noted, Asian cities make up for half of the 10 most expensive cities according to the survey.

At number 2 is New York and Germany stands at number 3.