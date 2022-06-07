World

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou tests positive for Covid

"As a result of this situation, I must cancel all activities for the next few days."
Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou tests positive for Covid
Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle PouIANS
IANS

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 and cancelled his trip to the ninth ongoing Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

In a tweet late Monday, the President said: "Due to the trip tomorrow to the Summit of the Americas in the US, I had a PCR today. The result of it was that I am positive for Covid-19.

"As a result of this situation, I must cancel all activities for the next few days."

Lacalle was scheduled to attend the summit from Wednesday to Friday.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Covid-19
Covid-19 positive
Uruguayan President
Luis Lacalle Pou
Pou tests positive

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in