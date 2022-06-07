Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou tests positive for Covid

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 and cancelled his trip to the ninth ongoing Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

In a tweet late Monday, the President said: "Due to the trip tomorrow to the Summit of the Americas in the US, I had a PCR today. The result of it was that I am positive for Covid-19.

"As a result of this situation, I must cancel all activities for the next few days."