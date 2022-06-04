Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed in Ukraine: Reports

KYIV: Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver was killed on Friday in eastern Ukraine, according to media reports.

“Two Reuters journalists injured, driver killed near Sievierodonetsk. Reuters reported that photographer Alexander Ermochenko and cameraman Pavel Klimov had sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were in came under fire while en route to Sievierodonetsk,” The Kyiv Independent said in a Tweet on Saturday.

“They were traveling in a car provided by Russian proxies on a Russian-controlled road. The news agency said it couldn’t establish the identity of the driver who had been assigned by the Russian proxies for the reporting trip,” The Kyiv Independent said.

On Monday, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in eastern Ukraine.

“Journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape the Russian bombs, he was fatally shot,” Macron tweeted Monday.

Thousands of people have died since Russia’s operations in Ukraine began 100 days ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces currently occupy 20 per cent of Ukraine in an address on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said that 50 embassies have resumed operations in Kyiv, Ukraine, and termed it a testament to their faith in the country’s victory.

He on Thursday said that this is important news not just practically, but also symbolically. “Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to our faith in our victory,” Zelensky said, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Poland, would resume its operation in Kyiv from May 17.

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow’s high-profile individuals and companies.

“We played Prime Volleyball just a few months ago. At that time, we had said that we would get a big break via the PVL. And, here we are in the Maldivian League, where we will get good exposure. For the first time, I will be a guest player [in a foreign land],” Guru Prasanth, employed at GST and Central Excise in Chennai, told DT Next in a virtual interaction.

“In sports, we are at our prime only for a short span of time. So, I am happy that I got the opportunity to play in a tournament like this. I want to play as many matches as possible. I look forward to participating in more such tournaments,” added Guru Prasanth.

Since India (64th) stands 40 places above the Maldives (joint 104th) in the world rankings, a lot will be expected from the League’s ‘international’ players. However, Guru Prasanth is not worried about shouldering responsibility.

“Being a youngster, I was under more pressure during Prime Volleyball. Everyone will have a bit of self-doubt, but my PVL form has been giving me confidence. The key thing is to adapt to the new environment – the athletes and the way they work,” said Guru Prasanth, adding that the “reunion” with John and Amit at Offu will make life easier for him.

“We (three of them) are happy to join forces again. We have trained and played together in the past, so it will be helpful for us. We share a good camaraderie on court. Hopefully, it reflects in the matches that we play,” signed off Guru Prasanth.