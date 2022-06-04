World

One, multiple shot at party near Richmond in US

PTI

CHESTER: One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting on Friday near Richmond, authorities said.

The violence broke out at a party, local news outlets reported.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chester is about 24 kilometres south of Richmond.

